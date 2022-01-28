Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sims leads UNC Wilmington over Northeastern 67-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 11:11
Sims leads UNC Wilmington over Northeastern 67-62

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims had 20 points as UNC Wilmington won its 10th consecutive game, narrowly beating Northeastern 67-62 on Thursday night.

Shykeim Phillips had 17 points for UNC Wilmington (13-5, 7-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Jaylen Fornes added 14 points.

The Seahawks forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Jahmyl Telfort had 20 points and six rebounds for the Huskies (6-14, 0-9), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Nikola Djogo added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Coleman Stucke had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 13:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
"