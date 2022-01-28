Alexa
Central Connecticut beats Long Island 65-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 11:03
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Ian Krishnan registered 19 points as Central Connecticut narrowly beat Long Island 65-62 on Thursday night.

Krishnan made 6 of 8 3-pointers, and Trenton McLaughlin made two free throws in the closing seconds.

Tre Mitchell had 10 points for Central Connecticut (5-16, 2-6 Northeast Conference), which broke its six-game losing streak. Andre Snoddy added nine rebounds.

Ty Flowers had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Sharks (8-11, 5-4). Isaac Kante added 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Blue Devils evened the season series against the Sharks. Long Island-Brooklyn defeated Central Connecticut 83-61 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

