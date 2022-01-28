Estrada scores 30 to propel Hofstra past Charleston 76-73

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Aaron Estrada tied his career high with 30 points and made two free throws with 7 seconds remaining as Hofstra held off Charleston 76-73 on Thursday night.

Darlinstone Dubar had 16 points and three blocks for the Pride (13-7, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Association), who won their fourth straight game. Abayomi Iyiola added 12 rebounds.

Brenden Tucker had 17 points to pace the Cougars (10-9, 2-5). Nick Farrar added 15 points. Raekwon Horton had 12 points.

Reyne Smith, Charleston's No. 2 scorer at 13 points per game, scored two points on 1-of-10 shooting.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com