Fleming scores 21 to lead Bellarmine past Stetson 72-47

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — CJ Fleming had 21 points as Bellarmine romped past Stetson 72-47 on Thursday night.

Fleming made 9 of 12 shots.

Juston Betz had 19 points and six rebounds for Bellarmine (12-9, 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dylan Penn added 13 points.

Stetson scored 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Chase Johnston had 13 points for the Hatters (8-12, 2-5). Josh Smith added eight rebounds. Mahamadou Diawara had 10 rebounds.

