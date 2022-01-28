Alexa
Fleming scores 21 to lead Bellarmine past Stetson 72-47

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 10:56
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — CJ Fleming had 21 points as Bellarmine romped past Stetson 72-47 on Thursday night.

Fleming made 9 of 12 shots.

Juston Betz had 19 points and six rebounds for Bellarmine (12-9, 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dylan Penn added 13 points.

Stetson scored 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Chase Johnston had 13 points for the Hatters (8-12, 2-5). Josh Smith added eight rebounds. Mahamadou Diawara had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

