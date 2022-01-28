Alexa
Delaware-Towson game suspended due to unsafe conditions

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 10:52
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — The men's basketball game between Delaware and host Towson was suspended due to "unsafe court conditions” on Thursday night.

The Blue Hens were leading 38-29 with 18:42 remaining when play was stopped at SECU Arena on the Towson campus. Several players fell to the floor in the first half and officials halted play after Delaware guard Jameer Nelson Jr. slipped after halftime.

“I never thought we’d walk down after halftime and the officials would bring us together and talk about ‘Hey, if somebody else falls down, we’re going to suspend the game,’” Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby said.

Dylan Painter had a game-high 14 points for Delaware.

“I just told our team ’If you stay in this long enough, you end up seeing anything,'” Towson coach Pat Skerry said. “I will tell you for the record, I have seen this before. I was an assistant at College of Charleston when we played Auburn in the Charleston Coliseum and guys were falling on the floor and they pulled the plug on it.”

A makeup date is yet to be announced.

The teams were meeting for the second time in four days, after Towson won 69-62 on Monday to move into second place in the Colonial Athletic Association.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-28 13:04 GMT+08:00

