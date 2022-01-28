Alexa
Bryant scores 12 to lead Georgia Southern past ULM 50-45

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 10:52
MONROE, La. (AP) — Cam Bryant had 12 points off the bench to lead Georgia Southern to a 50-45 win over ULM on Thursday night.

Tre Cobbs had eight rebounds for Georgia Southern (9-9, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference). Grant Weatherford added six rebounds.

Russell Harrison had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Warhawks (10-11, 2-7). Andre Jones added 11 points. Nika Metskhvarishvili had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 13:04 GMT+08:00

