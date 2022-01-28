Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams lifts Gardner-Webb past UNC Asheville 61-55

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 10:46
Williams lifts Gardner-Webb past UNC Asheville 61-55

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — D'Maurian Williams had 21 points as Gardner-Webb topped UNC Asheville 61-55 on Thursday night.

Lance Terry had 11 points and six rebounds for the Runnin' Bulldogs (10-10, 4-3 Big South Conference).

LJ Thorpe had 16 points to pace the Bulldogs (11-9, 3-4). Tajion Jones added 11 points and seven rebounds. Drew Pember had 10 points and nine boards.

Gardner-Webb won despite a season-low 24 points in the second half.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 13:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
"