Williams, Hill lead Murray State past Tennessee Tech 80-75

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 10:34
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Williams and Justice Hill scored 20 points apiece as Murray State extended its winning streak to nine games with an 80-75 victory over Tennessee Tech on Thursday night.

Hill also had 10 assists for the Racers (19-2, 9-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Tevin Brown finished with 13 points and Trae Hannibal added 12 points and six rebounds.

Mamoudou Diarra had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (5-14, 2-4). Diante Wood added 14 points, while Jr. Clay scored 13.

The Racers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. Murray State defeated Tennessee Tech 79-53 last Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 13:03 GMT+08:00

