Williams leads Coastal Carolina past Little Rock 65-49

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Rudi Williams had 20 points as Coastal Carolina defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 65-49 on Thursday night.

Vince Cole had 17 points for the Chanticleers (12-8, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). Essam Mostafa added 12 points, Ebrima Dibba had seven assists and Wilfried Likayi grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds.

Jordan Jefferson had 18 points to lead the Trojans (7-10, 2-3), who scored a season-low 16 in the first half. Nikola Maric added 13 points and nine rebounds. Myron Gardner had eight rebounds.

