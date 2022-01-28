Alexa
Saint Kitts and Nevis advocates Taiwan's inclusion in WHO

Caribbean nation says Taiwan deserves recognition for its contributions to global health

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/28 11:45
WHO logo.

WHO logo. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Saint Kitts and Nevis, a diplomatic ally of Taiwan, voiced support for the East Asian democracy to participate in the World Health Organization (WHO) during a WHO executive board meeting.

In a statement, the Caribbean nation said it is grateful to Taiwan for continuing to provide it with a large number of pandemic prevention supplies and funds to purchase vaccines and medical equipment for local hospitals, CNA reported.

It said that Taiwan's contribution to pandemic prevention is obvious and should be recognized by the WHO. As an important stakeholder in global health, Taiwan has always backed the WHO’s mission to protect people from health crises.

Taiwan must receive the recognition it deserves and Saint Kitts and Nevis joins other countries in calling for Taiwan to be included in the WHO as an observer, the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Marshall Islands, Haiti, E-Swatini, Honduras, Paraguay, and Guatemala have all expressed support for Taiwan's participation in the WHO at the WHO executive board meeting, which will conclude on Jan. 29.

France has also spoken on behalf of the EU, calling on the WHO not to leave out any region.
