Congressman Chris Smith’s remarks at the “Protest for Freedom”

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The following is a transcript of Chris Smith’s speech at a recent "Protest for Freedom" event held in Washington, D.C.：

“Thank you so very much. This is an extremely important gathering, and I am so glad so many people are here. I’m standing with so many heroes who have stood up for human rights and democracy in China, so I want to thank them for their leadership.

Chen Guangcheng (陳光城) is an incredible hero who has suffered so much, so thank you so much. And his wife who has been a great voice of reason.

Unfortunately, this is not reciprocated by the people behind us in the embassy. And Bob Fu (傅希秋) can’t be with us today because he is ill, but Bob Fu has led efforts on religious freedom for decades. Obviously, he was incarcerated after Tiananmen Square.

You know I’ve gone to China, but now I’m barred from going to China. They won’t give me a visa. But Bob Fu has spoken out for all faiths, including the Christians who have been repressed and increasingly, whether it be the underground church or even the Three Self Patriotic Church, all of the Christians are under the boot of Xi Jinping (習近平) who is trying to crush all faith, especially now with the genocide we’re seeing with the Uyghurs.

You know we are raising our voices in protest and prayer today outside the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China. There is an irony in all of this.

As we are representing the people and speaking for those in China who are voiceless. We are standing with the oppressed and not with the oppressor, which is represented by the people who are working in that building.

Of course, the oppressor-in-chief is Xi Jinping who has unfortunately unleashed tyranny as we have not seen since Mao Zedong on his own people. Today we will hear the voices of the voiceless.

The voices on behalf of Guo Feixiong (郭飛雄) the courageous lawyer who has been imprisoned by the Chinese communists, and who was detained and denied a humanitarian request to allow him to visit his wife Zhang Qing (張慶) to bid her farewell as she was dying of cancer. There was not even a scintilla of humanitarianism in the government to allow that visit.

Voices are also raised on behalf of the victims like Mihrigul Tursun who had a 2018 Congressional hearing that I co-chaired with Marco Rubio. We were both chairmen of the China Commission.

She recounted her ordeal of torture, sexual abuse, and detention in one of China’s massive internment camps in Xinjiang. She broke down weeping, telling us she pleaded with God to end her life. Her Chinese jailers restrained her to a table, increased the electrical currents that were coursing through her body, and mocked her belief.

Then she asked the torturer “Why are you doing this?” he said, “Because you’re a Uyghur.” Just because of that, this man was torturing this woman.

Today, our voices are also raised in defense of those who are seeking freedom in Hong Kong. As many of you know I was the prime sponsor of the Hong Kong Human Rights Democracy Act, introduced in 2013. Finally, it got passed.

Marco Rubio’s version of the bill also got passed and signed into law, but frankly, it was too late. Xi Jinping was already getting rid of the basic law and the UK-Sino agreement which guaranteed fundamental freedoms and human rights to the people of Hong Kong.

We’re also here to protest the Genocide Olympics which will begin next week, and I believe that the Olympics now have been tarnished, trashed, and torn. These are Xi Jinping’s Genocide Olympics held in a nation that places its own people in concentration camps.

Forcing ethnic Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and Kyrgyz people to go into labor camps. The definition of genocide is being met in every single category by Xi Jinping’s monstrous imposition of persecution on the people in Xinjiang.

Every single one, including forced abortion, the concentration camps, and of course trying to separate the children from their families and indoctrinate them in a way that Xi Jinping wants them to be— away from their ethnicity, away from their hallowed belief, and their Muslim ideals.

Fortunately, Congress has passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. I was the principal Republican co-sponsor of that bill, and that will make a difference if it’s effectively implemented by the Biden Administration. Now the burden of proof shifts to those importing goods from China, from the sneakers to the solar panels, to prove that they were not made in gulag labor.

We must also call out today those who profit from the Genocide Games that will be held in Beijing. We call out sponsors like Coca-Cola, which virtue signals when it comes to common sense laws designed to curb voter fraud in Georgia but then turns a blind eye to the harvesting of organs of Uyghurs and Falun-Gong practitioners.

We also call out NBC which will broadcast the Genocide Games but refuses to say whether it will cover those athletes who raise their voices to protest the vile human rights abuses of Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party.

We call out the IOC. You know back in 2018, Marco Rubio and I sent a letter to the IOC and said “Please move the games. They’re committing genocide! And Xi Jinping, like no other, is committing human rights abuses across the board.”

I was in China in the early 1990s when Wei Jingsheng (魏京生) was allowed out of prison because they thought by letting this tremendous human rights defender out, they would get Olympics 2000. They didn’t get it. They re-arrested him and then tortured him almost to death.

And Wei, of course, is a great hero today and is speaking out over and over about this Olympics. In 2008, Frank Wolf and I went to China, and we protested that the dissidents were being rounded up before that Olympics— rounded up by the Chinese secret police and interrogated so that they would have no contact whatsoever with journalists and with athletes.

And we said to the IOC “They (China) will do it again!” They’ll do it again on steroids because this is a harsh and cruel dictatorship that is crushing its own people, and it’s doing it each and every single day.

We also call out, today, corporate America, so much of it. Like billionaire co-owner of the Golden State Warriors who said, cavaliering— I’ve watched that tape three times, I couldn’t believe he would say what he said— “no one cares.”

Well, we care. The American people care, and our friends across the planet who believe in human rights care.

So I ask you all today to redouble our efforts. I hope that people will boycott watching the Olympics.

I like the Olympics, but they should be held somewhere else. We have been arguing for that for years.

Thank you for being here today. And again, the people who work there – the embassy – and the people who work in the Chinese Communist Party are doing the most cruelest things to people who just want freedom and democracy. Thank you for your witness today.”