McGhee, Rode power Liberty past North Alabama 72-53

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 10:19
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 18 points and Kyle Rode had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Liberty defeated North Alabama 72-53 on Thursday night.

McGhee added six rebounds for the Lancers (14-6, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), who notched their sixth straight victory. Blake Preston had 13 points and Shiloh Robinson scored 10.

C.J. Brim had 14 points to lead the Lions (8-12, 1-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Jamari Blackmon added 11 points. Damian Forrest had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 11:34 GMT+08:00

