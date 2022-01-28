Alexa
North Carolina women cruise past No. 21 Duke 78-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 10:22
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby tossed in 20 points and Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 15 to power North Carolina to a 78-62 romp over No. 21 Duke on Thursday night.

Todd-Williams had eight of her 12 first-half points in the second quarter as the Tar Heels (16-3, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) — who led 19-18 after the first period — used a 28-8 run to take a commanding 47-26 lead at halftime. The Blue Devils (13-5, 4-4) got no closer than 14 after intermission.

Ustby sank 9 of 15 shots from the floor for North Carolina, adding six rebounds and three steals. Todd-Williams did her damage on 7-of-11 shooting with seven boards, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

Elizabeth Balogun and Miela Goodchild led Duke with 14 points apiece. Goodchild, who did not play in the Blue Devils' 74-65 win over Virginia last time out, missed nine of her first 10 shots before connecting on four of her last five attempts. Shayeann Day-Wilson, fresh off her second ACC freshman of the week honor, scored 10 on 3-of-16 shooting. She added eight rebounds and four assists. Day-Wilson was 0 for 4 from 3-point range. She entered the game having made 30 from distance, already 10th on Duke's all-time freshman list.

North Carolina shot 45% overall and 38% from beyond the arc (6 of 16). Duke shot 38% overall and made 7 of 25 from distance.

The Tar Heels hold a 54-52 edge in the all-time series. It was the first meeting between the rivals since Feb. 6, 2020 — a 71-61 Duke victory.

North Carolina will host North Carolina State on Sunday. Duke travels to play No. 5 Louisville on Sunday.

__

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-28 11:33 GMT+08:00

