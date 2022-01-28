Alexa
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/28 11:23
Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Jan. 27), marking the 21st intrusion this month.

Six People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare planes, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense assets to track the PLAAF planes.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

China has sent planes into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month except for on Jan. 3, 9, 16, 21, 22, and 26. A total of 132 Chinese planes have been tracked there so far in January, including 96 fighter jets, 3 bombers, and 33 spotter planes.

Since September 2020, China has increased gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ in 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZChinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZChinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)
Flight paths of Chinese planes on Jan. 27. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

Updated : 2022-01-28 11:52 GMT+08:00

