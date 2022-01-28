Alexa
Florida Gulf Coast defeats Eastern Kentucky 77-73

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 09:04
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Samuel and Austin Richie scored 18 points apiece as Florida Gulf Coast narrowly beat Eastern Kentucky 77-73 on Thursday.

Samuel also grabbed 14 rebounds, and Cyrus Largie added 17 points for Florida Gulf Coast (13-8, 3-4 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Jomaru Brown had 20 points for the Colonels (10-11, 2-5). Michael Moreno added 11 points. Tariq Balogun had 10 points and seven rebounds. Curt Lewis had 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-28 11:31 GMT+08:00

