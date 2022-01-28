Alexa
Taiwan's VP Lai meets Kamala Harris for 1st time publicly

Lai, Harris meet at Honduran President Xiaomara Castro's inauguration

  102
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/28 09:56
Kamala Harris (left) speaks with Lai ching-te. (Office of the President photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) met with Vice President Kamala Harris for the first time publicly during the inauguration of new Honduras President Xiomara Castro amid conflicting reports as to whether the two would meet or not.

U.S. Representatives Tom Tiffany and Scott Perry on Jan. 20 penned a letter calling on Harris to publicly meet with Lai during her visit to Honduras for Castro's inauguration to "reinforce our robust support for Taiwan." Although local Taiwanese media had reported rumors that the two would meet, a U.S. official was cited by CNA as saying that no such meeting would take place.

However, during Castro's inauguration on Thursday (Jan. 27), Harris greeted Lai and interacted with him for about 20 to 30 seconds, as he stood in the front row positioned between Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada and Spanish King Felipe VI, according to Liberty Times. This represents the first time that Lai and Harris have publicly interacted since they have taken office.

During a press briefing after meeting with Castro, Harris said that she had spoken with Lai about common interests in Central America and the White House's Root Causes Strategy to stem illegal immigration to the U.S., reported Reuters. Harris stated that the subject of China did not come up.

Lai Ching-te
Kamala Harris
Taiwan-US relations
Taiwan-US ties
Taiwan-Honduras relations

Updated : 2022-01-28 10:21 GMT+08:00

