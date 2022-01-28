Authorities: Officers shoot, kill man walking on interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officers fatally shot a man walking on an interstate in Nashville on Thursday afternoon, a deadly encounter that shut down traffic on a normally bustling travel corridor in Tennessee, authorities said.

Interstate 65 in Nashville was closed in both directions for a time during the encounter and afterward as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other agencies remained on the scene, authorities said. Two southbound lanes later were the first to reopen.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said a 37-year-old man was walking along the highway before he was shot. It was not immediately clear if the man had a weapon, and authorities did not immediately disclose further details though they said several law enforcement agencies were at the scene.

The Tennessean reported that a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper made early contact with the man. A highway patrol spokesman, Sgt. John Grinder, did not elaborate on that contact and the man was not immediately identified.