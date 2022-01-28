Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 07:23
3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

HOUSTON (AP) — A police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers Thursday, authorities said.

The incident began about 2:40 p.m. Thursday with a report of a disturbance involving a weapon. The ensuing car chase ended when a suspect's vehicle crashed at an intersection in a residential neighborhood just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes, and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police later tweeted that all three officers were in stable condition. Mayor Sylvester Turner said he intends to visit with the wounded officers and their families.

“We live in dangerous times, and it will take all of us working together to make our city safe,” he said in a statement.

No other details were immediately available.

Updated : 2022-01-28 08:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
"