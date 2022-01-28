Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Migrants in human smuggling case facing deportation hearings

By DAVE KOLPACK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/28 05:57
Road signage is posted just outside of Emerson, Manitoba on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the...
A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson, Manitoba, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man was charg...
Dave Carlson, the reeve of Emerson-Franklin, speaks to media in his office in Emerson, Manitoba, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man was charged Th...
Road signage is posted just outside of Emerson, Manitoba on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the...

Road signage is posted just outside of Emerson, Manitoba on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the...

A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson, Manitoba, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man was charg...

Dave Carlson, the reeve of Emerson-Franklin, speaks to media in his office in Emerson, Manitoba, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man was charged Th...

Road signage is posted just outside of Emerson, Manitoba on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the...

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Seven Indian nationals accused of illegally entering the United States in an alleged human smuggling case that left four dead have been released pending deportation hearings in front of an immigration judge, federal authorities said Thursday.

Six of the migrants were placed under supervision and one was released for humanitarian purposes, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials said in a statement. All of them have been ordered to report to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, at a later date.

The seven migrants were part of a group of 11 people attempting to cross into the U.S. near the Minnesota-North Dakota border last week during a blizzard. The frozen bodies of four family members who became separated from the others were found just inside the Canadian border near Emerson, Manitoba, according to court documents. The victims included a baby and a teen.

Steve Shand, 47, of Deltona, Florida is charged in federal court in Minnesota with transportation of an undocumented immigrant. He has not been charged in the deaths. A federal magistrate judge released Shand without bond but ordered him to obey several conditions.

When Shand was arrested, he was driving a 15-passenger van with two of the Indian nationals inside. One of the five migrants who walked across the border told authorities they expected to be picked up by someone in the U.S. He said they had been walking for more than 11 hours. Two of the five were hospitalized for injuries from exposure to the cold.

Federal authorities suspect that the case is linked to a larger smuggling operation along the Canadian border. One Indian national told a Border Patrol investigator that he paid a “significant amount of money” to enter Canada under a fraudulently obtained student visa. He intended to live with his uncle in Chicago.

Doug Micko, Shand's public defender, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, said the deaths illustrate that there's more work to be done to combat human smuggling and trafficking. She sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security secretary asking about plans to increase its law enforcement efforts.

“Like so many others, I was horrified and heartbroken to learn that a family of four froze to death in a blizzard at the Minnesota-Canada border last week,” Klobuchar wrote.

Customs and Border Patrol referred all further questions to ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations, which did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for an interview.

Updated : 2022-01-28 08:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
"