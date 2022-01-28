Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Texan admits smuggling migrants in a US flag-draped coffin

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 04:59
Texan admits smuggling migrants in a US flag-draped coffin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who transported two men from Mexico in a U.S. flag-draped coffin has pleaded guilty to human smuggling.

Zachary Taylor Blood of Galveston faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for his plea this week in federal court in Corpus Christi. He will remain in custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for May 11.

Prosecutors say a van that Blood, 33, was driving arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas, on Oct. 26. Agents saw the coffin but noticed it was in poor condition with the U.S. flag taped to the lid with packing tape. A secondary inspection revealed two Mexican nationals inside.

The two men said they had paid a smuggler to get them to San Antonio. After crossing the border into Texas, the smuggler took them to a parking lot where Blood was waiting. Blood had them climb into the coffin and began driving north, authorities said.

Updated : 2022-01-28 06:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
"