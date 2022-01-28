Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Medical examiner identifies man suspected of wounding deputy

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 05:17
Medical examiner identifies man suspected of wounding deputy

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The death of a man suspected of shooting and injuring a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy has officially been listed as a suicide, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.

The medical examiner identified the man as Johnathon Carl Williamson, 19, of Milwaukee, following an autopsy.

Sheriff's officials said they encountered a man while searching for an individual who shot a sheriff's deputy multiple times early Wednesday following a traffic stop. The man was found crouched behind a vehicle, given some commands and then took his own life with a gun, officials said.

The shootings happened after a deputy made a traffic stop about 2 a.m. in Milwaukee. The driver and passenger in the stopped vehicle fled from the scene on foot and the driver was arrested after a brief chase, according to Sheriff Earnell Lucas.

Other law enforcement officers responded to the scene and began to search for the passenger who fled. During the search, a deputy saw a man climbing out of a garbage bin in the neighborhood.

Another deputy approached the man, who fired at the deputy, striking him several times in both arms and the torso, Lucas said. The deputy was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for injuries that did not appear life-threatening, the sheriff said. The 26-year-old deputy has been with the department for 18 months.

No officers fired their weapons, Lucas said.

Another person found walking in the neighborhood was arrested after a brief chase and deputies were trying to determine whether that person was involved in the shooting as well, Lucas said.

Updated : 2022-01-28 06:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
"