ServiceNow, Levi Strauss rise; Tesla, Intel fall

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 05:17
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $108.31 to $829.10.

The electric vehicle maker said a computer chip shortage will stop the company from rolling out new models in 2022.

Intel Corp., down $3.64 to $48.05.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit forecast.

ServiceNow Inc., up $44.27 to $528.69.

The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Lam Research Corp., down $41.37 to $555.30.

The semiconductor equipment maker said supply chain problems worsened in December.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp., down $6.67 to $101.96.

The medical device maker's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

United Rentals Inc., up $12.04 to $319.80.

The equipment rental company reported solid fourth-quarter financial results and announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc., up $7.37 to $103.68.

The electronic storage maker's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Levi Strauss & Co., up $1.70 to $22.02.

The jeans maker's fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Updated : 2022-01-28 06:58 GMT+08:00

