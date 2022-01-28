Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/28 04:48
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 74 cents to $86.61 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 62 cents to $89.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was unchanged at $2.52 a gallon. February heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.79 a gallon. March natural gas rose 24 cents to $4.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $36.60 to $1,793.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell $1.13 to $22.68 an ounce and March copper fell 9 cents to $4.42 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.31 Japanese yen from 114.55 yen. The euro fell to $1.1142 from $1.1254.

Updated : 2022-01-28 06:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
"