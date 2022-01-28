Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bullets strike congresswoman's parked car; she wasn't in it

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 04:10
Bullets strike congresswoman's parked car; she wasn't in it

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri said Thursday that her parked car was struck by gunfire last weekend.

Bush's office confirmed Thursday that her parked car was struck by bullets Saturday morning. She was not in the car and no one was hurt, Bush's spokesman, Jack Besser, said in an email. He declined to say specifically where the car was parked but said it was in the St. Louis area.

Besser said there was no indication that Bush was targeted.

“Like far too many of us in St. Louis, experiencing gun violence is all too familiar," Bush said in a statement. “Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul.”

Bush is a longtime racial injustice activist who upset longtime Democratic incumbent Lacy Clay in 2020, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress in Missouri.

Updated : 2022-01-28 05:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
"