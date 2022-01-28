Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

United sends teenage winger Amad Diallo on loan to Rangers

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 00:31
United sends teenage winger Amad Diallo on loan to Rangers

MANCHESTER England (AP) — Manchester United sent Amad Diallo on loan to Scottish champion Rangers for the remainder of the season on Thursday.

The 19-year-old winger joined United from Atalanta in January last year and has made nine appearances in all competitions.

Only one of them has come this season, in the Champions League against Young Boys in December when United was already assured of advancing from the group stage.

“It is fantastic for me at this stage of my career to have the opportunity to come to such a big club that is challenging on a number of fronts," Diallo said of his move to Rangers, “and will give me some excellent opportunities to test myself in many environments.”

United has also let another attacker, Anthony Martial, leave on loan in the January transfer window. Martial has joined Sevilla.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-28 02:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Court declares itself unauthorized to rule on Taiwan student’s gun in US terror scare
Court declares itself unauthorized to rule on Taiwan student’s gun in US terror scare
"