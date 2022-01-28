Alexa
Trudeau isolates after being exposed to someone with COVID

By Associated Press
2022/01/28 00:19
Trudeau isolates after being exposed to someone with COVID

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he is isolating at home after learning he was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau tweeted the result of his rapid test is negative. He is following public health rules and isolating for five days. He learned he was exposed on Wednesday night.

The prime minister has been leading virtual cabinet meetings this week.

Trudeau previously isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

