All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|35
|19
|11
|3
|2
|43
|107
|100
|Hershey
|37
|20
|12
|3
|2
|45
|117
|103
|Providence
|32
|17
|11
|3
|1
|38
|99
|85
|Springfield
|37
|19
|13
|4
|1
|43
|118
|121
|Charlotte
|36
|19
|15
|2
|0
|40
|122
|108
|Lehigh Valley
|33
|12
|13
|6
|2
|32
|89
|105
|Bridgeport
|40
|15
|18
|3
|4
|37
|109
|125
|WB/Scranton
|35
|14
|17
|1
|3
|32
|86
|113
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|32
|23
|5
|4
|0
|50
|121
|81
|Rochester
|35
|20
|12
|2
|1
|43
|132
|130
|Toronto
|33
|18
|12
|2
|1
|39
|106
|113
|Laval
|28
|15
|11
|2
|0
|32
|95
|96
|Syracuse
|32
|15
|13
|3
|1
|34
|92
|101
|Cleveland
|34
|13
|14
|4
|3
|33
|100
|114
|Belleville
|31
|15
|16
|0
|0
|30
|93
|96
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|36
|24
|7
|4
|1
|53
|119
|91
|Manitoba
|35
|22
|10
|2
|1
|47
|107
|84
|Grand Rapids
|35
|15
|13
|5
|2
|37
|99
|103
|Rockford
|32
|15
|14
|2
|1
|33
|92
|100
|Iowa
|36
|16
|16
|3
|1
|36
|98
|102
|Milwaukee
|39
|17
|18
|2
|2
|38
|111
|125
|Texas
|31
|11
|14
|4
|2
|28
|93
|115
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|34
|23
|7
|3
|1
|50
|116
|84
|Ontario
|32
|21
|6
|3
|2
|47
|127
|98
|Colorado
|35
|19
|11
|3
|2
|43
|114
|107
|Bakersfield
|30
|15
|9
|3
|3
|36
|95
|86
|Henderson
|31
|17
|11
|2
|1
|37
|94
|85
|Abbotsford
|30
|14
|12
|3
|1
|32
|92
|89
|San Diego
|31
|13
|16
|2
|0
|28
|83
|102
|Tucson
|32
|12
|17
|2
|1
|27
|84
|118
|San Jose
|35
|14
|20
|1
|0
|29
|105
|135
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Ontario 4, San Jose 1
Hartford 5, Springfield 1
Milwaukee 1, Grand Rapids 0
Syracuse 3, Cleveland 1
Iowa 2, Rockford 1
Texas 2, Chicago 1
Bakersfield 6, Tucson 2
Colorado 5, San Diego 3
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Laval at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.