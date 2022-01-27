Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 23:06
THROUGH JANUARY 26

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 1.00
Frederik Andersen Carolina 28 1633 56 2.06
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 26 1510 52 2.07
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 34 2012 71 2.12
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 29 1747 62 2.13
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1995 75 2.26
Jack Campbell Toronto 30 1755 66 2.26
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 24 1412 54 2.29
Antti Raanta Carolina 10 511 20 2.35
Juuse Saros Nashville 36 2126 84 2.37
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 30 1733 71 2.46
Vitek Vanecek Washington 22 1239 51 2.47
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 15 817 34 2.50
Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 2.50
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 26 1543 65 2.53
John Gibson Anaheim 31 1877 80 2.56
Brian Elliott Tampa Bay 9 490 21 2.57
Jaroslav Halak Vancouver 8 440 19 2.59
Braden Holtby Dallas 21 1155 50 2.60
Jake Oettinger Dallas 15 785 34 2.60

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Juuse Saros Nashville 36 2126 23 11 2
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 34 2012 23 7 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1995 23 7 3
Frederik Andersen Carolina 28 1633 22 6 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 30 1733 21 4 3
Jack Campbell Toronto 30 1755 20 6 3
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 29 1613 20 5 1
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 26 1510 20 4 2
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 32 1899 17 14 1
Robin Lehner Vegas 30 1747 17 11 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 25 1459 16 8 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 29 1747 15 9 5
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 33 1947 14 13 6
John Gibson Anaheim 31 1877 14 10 7
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 30 1731 14 13 3
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 26 1395 14 11 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 23 1332 14 8 1
Linus Ullmark Boston 21 1240 14 5 1
Ilya Samsonov Washington 22 1248 13 5 3
James Reimer San Jose 23 1227 13 8 1

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 40 .976 1 0 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 26 1510 52 771 .937 20 4 2
Frederik Andersen Carolina 28 1633 56 711 .927 22 6 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 29 1747 62 781 .926 15 9 5
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 24 1412 54 676 .926 12 7 5
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 34 2012 71 888 .926 23 7 4
Juuse Saros Nashville 36 2126 84 1048 .926 23 11 2
Jack Campbell Toronto 30 1755 66 822 .926 20 6 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 30 1733 71 844 .922 21 4 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1995 75 881 .922 23 7 3
Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 175 .921 4 2 0
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 15 817 34 396 .921 9 2 2
John Gibson Anaheim 31 1877 80 916 .920 14 10 7
Braden Holtby Dallas 21 1155 50 552 .917 9 8 1
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 32 1899 83 914 .917 17 14 1
James Reimer San Jose 23 1227 56 614 .916 13 8 1
Jaroslav Halak Vancouver 8 440 19 205 .915 1 4 2
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 26 1543 65 694 .914 11 10 5
Linus Ullmark Boston 21 1240 54 572 .914 14 5 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 12 701 31 328 .914 3 7 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 29 1747 6 15 9 5
Jack Campbell Toronto 30 1755 4 20 6 3
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 24 1412 4 12 7 5
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 34 2012 3 23 7 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 30 1731 3 14 13 3
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 26 1510 3 20 4 2
Ilya Samsonov Washington 22 1248 3 13 5 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 36 2126 2 23 11 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1995 2 23 7 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 33 1947 2 14 13 6
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 26 1543 2 11 10 5
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 26 1395 2 14 11 1
Jake Allen Montreal 24 1332 2 5 16 2
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 23 1277 2 9 9 3
Ville Husso St. Louis 13 734 2 8 2 1
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 13 722 2 6 5 1
Daniel Vladar Calgary 9 549 2 5 3 1
Pavel Francouz Colorado 7 384 2 6 1 0