THROUGH JANUARY 26
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|28
|1633
|56
|2.06
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|26
|1510
|52
|2.07
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|34
|2012
|71
|2.12
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|29
|1747
|62
|2.13
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|33
|1995
|75
|2.26
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|30
|1755
|66
|2.26
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|1412
|54
|2.29
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|10
|511
|20
|2.35
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|36
|2126
|84
|2.37
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|30
|1733
|71
|2.46
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|22
|1239
|51
|2.47
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|15
|817
|34
|2.50
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|2.50
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|26
|1543
|65
|2.53
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|31
|1877
|80
|2.56
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|9
|490
|21
|2.57
|Jaroslav Halak
|Vancouver
|8
|440
|19
|2.59
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|21
|1155
|50
|2.60
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|15
|785
|34
|2.60
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|36
|2126
|23
|11
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|34
|2012
|23
|7
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|33
|1995
|23
|7
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|28
|1633
|22
|6
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|30
|1733
|21
|4
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|30
|1755
|20
|6
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|29
|1613
|20
|5
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|26
|1510
|20
|4
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|32
|1899
|17
|14
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|30
|1747
|17
|11
|1
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|25
|1459
|16
|8
|1
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|29
|1747
|15
|9
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|33
|1947
|14
|13
|6
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|31
|1877
|14
|10
|7
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|30
|1731
|14
|13
|3
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|26
|1395
|14
|11
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|23
|1332
|14
|8
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|21
|1240
|14
|5
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|22
|1248
|13
|5
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|23
|1227
|13
|8
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|40
|.976
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|26
|1510
|52
|771
|.937
|20
|4
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|28
|1633
|56
|711
|.927
|22
|6
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|29
|1747
|62
|781
|.926
|15
|9
|5
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|1412
|54
|676
|.926
|12
|7
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|34
|2012
|71
|888
|.926
|23
|7
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|36
|2126
|84
|1048
|.926
|23
|11
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|30
|1755
|66
|822
|.926
|20
|6
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|30
|1733
|71
|844
|.922
|21
|4
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|33
|1995
|75
|881
|.922
|23
|7
|3
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|175
|.921
|4
|2
|0
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|15
|817
|34
|396
|.921
|9
|2
|2
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|31
|1877
|80
|916
|.920
|14
|10
|7
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|21
|1155
|50
|552
|.917
|9
|8
|1
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|32
|1899
|83
|914
|.917
|17
|14
|1
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|23
|1227
|56
|614
|.916
|13
|8
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Vancouver
|8
|440
|19
|205
|.915
|1
|4
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|26
|1543
|65
|694
|.914
|11
|10
|5
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|21
|1240
|54
|572
|.914
|14
|5
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|701
|31
|328
|.914
|3
|7
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|29
|1747
|6
|15
|9
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|30
|1755
|4
|20
|6
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|1412
|4
|12
|7
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|34
|2012
|3
|23
|7
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|30
|1731
|3
|14
|13
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|26
|1510
|3
|20
|4
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|22
|1248
|3
|13
|5
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|36
|2126
|2
|23
|11
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|33
|1995
|2
|23
|7
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|33
|1947
|2
|14
|13
|6
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|26
|1543
|2
|11
|10
|5
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|26
|1395
|2
|14
|11
|1
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|24
|1332
|2
|5
|16
|2
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|23
|1277
|2
|9
|9
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|13
|734
|2
|8
|2
|1
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|13
|722
|2
|6
|5
|1
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|9
|549
|2
|5
|3
|1
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|7
|384
|2
|6
|1
|0