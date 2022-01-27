NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 43 29 9 5 63 175 125 Tampa Bay 43 28 10 5 61 149 123 N.Y. Rangers 43 28 11 4 60 132 110 Pittsburgh 42 27 10 5 59 145 111 Carolina 39 28 9 2 58 140 94 Toronto 39 26 10 3 55 133 103 Washington 44 23 12 9 55 140 122 Boston 40 24 13 3 51 125 111 Detroit 43 18 19 6 42 118 147 Columbus 40 18 21 1 37 121 145 N.Y. Islanders 35 15 14 6 36 84 94 New Jersey 41 15 21 5 35 118 145 Philadelphia 43 13 22 8 34 106 148 Buffalo 42 13 22 7 33 111 147 Ottawa 36 13 20 3 29 103 125 Montreal 41 8 26 7 23 90 154

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 41 30 8 3 63 171 121 Nashville 44 27 14 3 57 138 120 St. Louis 42 25 12 5 55 147 116 Minnesota 38 25 10 3 53 149 115 Vegas 43 25 15 3 53 149 129 Anaheim 45 21 16 8 50 133 130 Los Angeles 43 21 16 6 48 121 118 Calgary 38 20 12 6 46 126 94 Dallas 40 22 16 2 46 120 121 San Jose 43 22 19 2 46 119 132 Edmonton 38 20 16 2 42 125 128 Winnipeg 39 17 15 7 41 114 119 Vancouver 42 18 19 5 41 105 119 Chicago 43 16 20 7 39 107 142 Seattle 42 13 25 4 30 112 152 Arizona 41 10 27 4 24 92 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose 4, Washington 1

Calgary 6, Columbus 0

Toronto 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Chicago 8, Detroit 5

Colorado 4, Boston 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.