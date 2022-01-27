Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 43 29 9 5 63 175 125
Tampa Bay 43 28 10 5 61 149 123
Toronto 39 26 10 3 55 133 103
Boston 40 24 13 3 51 125 111
Detroit 43 18 19 6 42 118 147
Buffalo 42 13 22 7 33 111 147
Ottawa 36 13 20 3 29 103 125
Montreal 41 8 26 7 23 90 154
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Rangers 43 28 11 4 60 132 110
Pittsburgh 42 27 10 5 59 145 111
Carolina 39 28 9 2 58 140 94
Washington 44 23 12 9 55 140 122
Columbus 40 18 21 1 37 121 145
N.Y. Islanders 35 15 14 6 36 84 94
New Jersey 41 15 21 5 35 118 145
Philadelphia 43 13 22 8 34 106 148
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 41 30 8 3 63 171 121
Nashville 44 27 14 3 57 138 120
St. Louis 42 25 12 5 55 147 116
Minnesota 38 25 10 3 53 149 115
Dallas 40 22 16 2 46 120 121
Winnipeg 39 17 15 7 41 114 119
Chicago 43 16 20 7 39 107 142
Arizona 41 10 27 4 24 92 158
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 43 25 15 3 53 149 129
Anaheim 45 21 16 8 50 133 130
Los Angeles 43 21 16 6 48 121 118
Calgary 38 20 12 6 46 126 94
San Jose 43 22 19 2 46 119 132
Edmonton 38 20 16 2 42 125 128
Vancouver 42 18 19 5 41 105 119
Seattle 42 13 25 4 30 112 152

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose 4, Washington 1

Calgary 6, Columbus 0

Toronto 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Chicago 8, Detroit 5

Colorado 4, Boston 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-28 00:53 GMT+08:00

