NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 43 29 9 5 63 175 125 21-3-0 8-6-5 6-1-2
Tampa Bay 43 28 10 5 61 149 123 14-4-3 14-6-2 9-5-1
N.Y. Rangers 43 28 11 4 60 132 110 13-3-2 15-8-2 6-2-0
Pittsburgh 42 27 10 5 59 145 111 13-5-2 14-5-3 6-2-0
Carolina 39 28 9 2 58 140 94 14-4-1 14-5-1 5-4-0
Toronto 39 26 10 3 55 133 103 15-4-1 11-6-2 7-2-0
Washington 44 23 12 9 55 140 122 12-7-5 11-5-4 7-2-1
Boston 40 24 13 3 51 125 111 14-8-1 10-5-2 10-3-1
Detroit 43 18 19 6 42 118 147 13-7-3 5-12-3 6-5-2
Columbus 40 18 21 1 37 121 145 11-9-1 7-12-0 5-8-0
N.Y. Islanders 35 15 14 6 36 84 94 8-7-3 7-7-3 5-5-1
New Jersey 41 15 21 5 35 118 145 10-10-3 5-11-2 7-6-2
Philadelphia 43 13 22 8 34 106 148 6-10-4 7-12-4 3-9-2
Buffalo 42 13 22 7 33 111 147 7-12-3 6-10-4 4-7-4
Ottawa 36 13 20 3 29 103 125 6-10-0 7-10-3 4-6-0
Montreal 41 8 26 7 23 90 154 5-10-1 3-16-6 2-7-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Colorado 41 30 8 3 63 171 121 19-2-1 11-6-2 10-3-1
Nashville 44 27 14 3 57 138 120 13-7-0 14-7-3 10-3-1
St. Louis 42 25 12 5 55 147 116 16-4-2 9-8-3 9-4-2
Minnesota 38 25 10 3 53 149 115 14-3-1 11-7-2 7-4-1
Vegas 43 25 15 3 53 149 129 13-10-2 12-5-1 7-4-0
Anaheim 45 21 16 8 50 133 130 13-7-4 8-9-4 7-2-3
Los Angeles 43 21 16 6 48 121 118 13-10-2 8-6-4 4-4-1
Calgary 38 20 12 6 46 126 94 6-4-4 14-8-2 3-5-1
Dallas 40 22 16 2 46 120 121 14-4-1 8-12-1 6-5-1
San Jose 43 22 19 2 46 119 132 11-9-2 11-10-0 3-3-0
Edmonton 38 20 16 2 42 125 128 11-8-0 9-8-2 10-2-0
Winnipeg 39 17 15 7 41 114 119 10-7-1 7-8-6 5-4-2
Vancouver 42 18 19 5 41 105 119 8-8-3 10-11-2 5-3-4
Chicago 43 16 20 7 39 107 142 8-8-3 8-12-4 3-7-4
Seattle 42 13 25 4 30 112 152 9-14-2 4-11-2 3-10-0
Arizona 41 10 27 4 24 92 158 5-13-1 5-14-3 3-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose 4, Washington 1

Calgary 6, Columbus 0

Toronto 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Chicago 8, Detroit 5

Colorado 4, Boston 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-28 00:52 GMT+08:00

"