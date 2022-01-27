U.S. IVF Services Market Report 2022 Industry Trends, Share and Size, Expected CAGR, Top players and Consumer Analysis across the Region and U.S., Opportunities and Growth till 2031

The U.S. IVF services market was valued at $2,213.1million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $4,472.2 million by 2026.

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology that is used to treat fertility or genetic problems and aids in the conception of child. It is mainly carried out in clinical laboratory, where the ovum is artificially fertilized and then embryo is implanted into the uterus.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Increase in trend of middle age pregnancies, increase rate of infertility due age factor, and modern lifestyle leading to decline of fertility rates drives the market growth. The other factors that propel the growth of the IVF services market include rise in popularity of IVF service to achieve parenthood and availability of skilled IVF practitioners.

High cost involved in this procedure, where average cost of this procedure is approximately $12,400 limit the market. In addition, restriction of three-parent IVF treatments in the U.S. also hinders the market growth. The development of low cost efficient novel technologies in IVF treatment are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.



The U.S. IVF services market is segmented into cycle type and end user. By cycle type, the market is segmented as fresh cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes.



Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Donor Egg IVF Cycles



Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes



Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF

Conceptions Reproductive Associates

Servy Massey Fertility Institute

Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM)

Cardone Reproductive Medicine & Infertility

Fertility Center of San Antonio

Houston Fertility Center

New hope fertility center

Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

