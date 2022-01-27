Surgical Scissors Market Research Report 2022 Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2022 2031

Surgical scissors are medical instruments used in various types of surgeries for cutting. There are various types of materials used for manufacturing surgical scissors. The choice of which depends on factors such as affordability and preference of surgeons. Stainless steel is the most commonly used material for manufacturing surgical scissors, while titanium and tungsten carbide are used to achieve better sharpness for incision during surgeries.

The global surgical scissors market was valued at $462 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $803 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to technological developments and increase in the number of surgical procedures worldwide. Moreover, increase in the number of surgeries among geriatric population has fueled the market growth. Furthermore, emerging nations, such as LAMEA, are expected to present lucrative opportunities to surgical scissors manufacturers; thereby propelling the market growth during the forecast period.

The global surgical scissors market is segmented based on type, material, model, and region. Based on type, it is classified into reusable surgical scissors and disposable surgical scissors. Based on material, it is categorized into steel, titanium, ceramic, tungsten, and others. On the basis of model, it is divided into operating, iris, dissecting, stitch, fine serrated blade, razor-micro cut, light weight-delicate, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

KLS Martin LP

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

B. Braun

Scanlan International

World Precision Instruments

Skyline Surgical Instruments

Arthrex Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

OTHER KEY PLAYERS IN THE MARKET

Richard Wolf GmbH

Geister Medizintechnik GmbH

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG.

MEDICON eG

Chirurgiemechaniker-Genossenschaft

Nopa Instruments Medizintechnik GmbH.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Reusable Surgical Scissors

Disposable Surgical Scissors

By Material

Steel

Titanium

Ceramic

Tungsten

Others

By Model

Operating

Iris

Dissecting

Stitch

Fine Serrated Blade

Razor-micro Cut

Light Weight-delicate

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Sweden

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Taiwan

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Chile

Columbia

Egypt

Iran

Israel

Turkey

Venezuela

Rest of LAMEA

