Potential Analysis of Human DNA Vaccines Market Size, Business Development Plans by Companies, Production Rate And Global Forecast 2031

DNA vaccines are third-generation vaccines and consist of a small circular piece (DNA sequence) of bacterial DNA, which is used for the immunization. DNA vaccine is used for protecting humans against disease by injecting them with genetically engineered DNA to produce an immunological response by activating the host against the gene delivered. DNA vaccines are advantageous over traditional vaccines as the expression of native virus with the antigen is more similar as compared to conventional vaccines, and several antigen or proteins can be delivered in a single dose.

In addition, large-scale production can be carried out at a cost lower than conventional method of vaccines. The global potential analysis of DNA vaccines market is expected to account $3,762 million in 2020 and reach $9,337 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2030.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global potential analysis of human DNA vaccine market is segmented based on forecast scenario analysis and region. Based on forecast scenario analysis, it is divided into rapid growth scenario, moderate growth scenario, and low growth scenario. The market analysis based on region includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

In-depth study of the global potential market for DNA vaccines is conducted based on the current disease prevalence, target population, and pricing for generating market size and forecast from 2020 to 2030.

Potential analysis of opportunities is evaluated to understand different aspects of DNA vaccines that are currently under various phases of clinical trials along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Vaccine pipeline products against DNA, which are under various clinical stages, are covered.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand various technologies adopted to manufacture DNA vaccines.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Forecast Scenario Analysis

Rapid Growth Scenario

Moderate Growth Scenario

Low Growth Scenario

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GeneOne Life Science Inc.

MedImmune

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Pharos Biologicals

Sanofi S.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

CureVac

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

