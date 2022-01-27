Ophthalmic Lasers Market Share, Size, Trends, New product development and Top Growth Companies Analysis 2031

A laser is a device that emits light and works on the principle of optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic radiation. At present, lasers are highly adopted in the area of medicine for treatment of various diseases. Moreover, these are adopted rapidly in ophthalmology procedures due to their positive results during an eye surgery.

The market for ophthalmic laser is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in number of eye-related diseases, such as glaucoma, cataract, refractive errors, and diabetic retinopathy. Furthermore, advancements in the laser technology and increased awareness of laser applications in the area of ophthalmology are expected to boost the market growth.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

However, the stringent safety regulations and high rate of failure are expected to restrain the growth. Emerging nations, such as LAMEA and Asia-Pacific, are expected to provide major opportunities to the manufacturers.

The report segments the market based on type, product, application, end user, and region. Based on type, it is classified into photodisruption lasers, selective trabeculoplasty lasers (SLT), and photocoagulation lasers. Based on the product, it is categorized into femtosecond lasers, excimer lasers, Nd:YAG lasers, diode lasers, and others. The application segment is further divided into refractive error, cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, and others. Based on the end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory service centers, and clinics. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product elucidates the various types of ophthalmic lasers used for diverse surgical procedures of the eye.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Carl Ziess Meditec Ag

Novartis AG

Topcon Corporation

Ellex Medical Corporation

Quantel Inc.

Iridex Corporation

Nidek Co., LTD.

Lumenis

Abbott Laboratories

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

Photodisruption Lasers

Selective Trabeculoplasty Laser (SLT)

Photocoagulation

BY PRODUCT

Femtosecond Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Nd:YAG Lasers

Diode Lasers

Others

BY APPLICATION

Refractive Error

Cataract Surgery

Glaucoma Surgery

Others

BY END USER

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Clinics

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Sweden

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Taiwan

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Chile

Columbia

Egypt

Iran

Israel

Turkey

Venezuela

Rest of LAMEA

The other players of the dialysis market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Lightmed USA, Coherent, Inc.

Ocular Instruments

Asico LLC.

Deka M.E.L.A. S.r.l.,

NoIR Laser Company, LLC.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

