Medical Device Coatings Market to reach at $17,400 million | Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2031

Medical device coatings (MDC) are materials that provide greater flexibility or adjustability to the physicians and reduce the thrombogenicity in patients. These materials enable reduced injury to the blood vessels and help to lower the friction between medical devices and tissue. These materials provide wetting, uniform adhesion, wear resistance, and coating homogeneity.

The global medical device coatings market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, owing to rise in preference for implantable & non-implantable medical equipment, growth in the number of private & public hospitals, and increase in demand for coatings due to their improved biocompatibility between live tissue and medical devices.

The global MDC market accounted for $11,032 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach at $17,400 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global medical device coatings market is driven by rise in prevalence of diseases; increase in demand for hydrophilic lubricious coatings; and the use of cardiovascular and urology catheters, and short term implanted devices. However, time-consuming approval process and volatile raw material prices impede the market growth. The increase in awareness about novel surgeries, geriatric population, and demand for better healthcare facilities provide opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global medical device coatings market is segmented on the basis of coating, material, device type, and geography. Based on coating, it is bifurcated into hydrophilic and hydrophobic coating. Based on material, it is divided into metals, ceramics, and polymers. The metal segment is further categorized into silver, titanium, and others. The polymers segment is divided into silicones, parylene, and fluoropolymers. Fluropolymers are further classified into polytetrafluroethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), and others. Geographically, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. These regions are further analyzed across the globe at country level to determine the market size and forecast for each segment and sub segment of the market.

The key players profiled in this market are Surmodics, Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Royal DSM, Hydromer. Inc., Precision Coatings Co. Inc., AST Products Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Biocoat Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., and Harland Medical Systems Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Extensive analysis by product elucidates the use of medical device coatings in medical settings.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Surmodics, Inc.

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Royal DSM

Hydromer. Inc.

Precision Coatings Co. Inc.

AST Products Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Biocoat, Inc.

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

Harland Medical Systems, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Coating

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

By Material

Metals

Silver

Titanium

Others

Ceramics

Polymers

Silicones

Parylene

Fluoropolymers

PTFE

PVDF

Others

By Device Type

General Surgery

Cardiovascular

Orthopedics

Dentistry

Neurology

Gynecology

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Coatings2Go, LLC.

Hemoteq AG

Materion Corporation

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

