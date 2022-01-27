Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Market to reach at $37,610 million | Overview, Industry Trends and Growing Opportunities Till 2031

The disabled & elderly assistive technologies constitute rehabilitative devices that provide additional accessibility to individuals with cognitive difficulties, impairments, and disabilities. These assistive technologies help disabled & geriatric patients to improve quality of life, health outcomes, offer solutions for independent living, and reduce healthcare costs.

The global disabled & elderly assistive technologies market was valued at $22,466 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach at $37,610 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global disabled & elderly assistive technologies market is driven by rise in geriatric & disabled population, lifestyle changes, availability of disabled & elderly assistive products, and increase in demand for assistive technologies due to the growth in trend of independent lifestyle. Furthermore, growth in number of assistive devices manufacturers investing in the R&D activities of these technologies fuels the market growth.

However, high cost of few sophisticated products, low level of acceptance for few products, and low reimbursement from medical insurers restrain the market growth. Conversely, increase in proactiveness of people and rise in health consciousness among people are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The global disabled & elderly assistive technologies market is segmented based on product, end user, and region On the basis of product type, it is categorized into mobility assistance aids (wheelchairs, mobility scooters, crutches and canes, patient mechanical lift handling, walkers & rollators, and others), assistive furniture (medical beds, riser reclining chairs, railings & bar, door openers, and others), bathroom safety & assistive products (commode chairs, shower chairs, ostomy products, and others), and communication aids (speech & writing therapy devices, hearing aids {canal hearing aids, receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) aids, cochlear implants, behind-the-ear (BTE) aids, bone anchored hearing aids (BAHA), and in-the-ear (ITE) aids}, and vision & reading aids {reading machines, video magnifiers, braille translators, and others. Based on end user, the market is classified into hospitals, elderly nursing homes, home care, and others.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest share in the market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to presence of substantial number of manufacturers for assistive technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the rapid development in healthcare infrastructure, rise in medical tourism, and growth in health awareness among middle-class population.

The key players operating in the market are seeking opportunity to enter the industry. Moreover, new players moving into healthcare are interdisciplinary and contribute by expanding expertise range, leveraging diversification, and augmenting production scale by providing the necessary capital.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global disabled & elderly assistive technologies market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Mobility Assistance Aids

Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters

Crutches and Canes

Patient Mechanical Lift Handling

Walkers & Rollators

Others

Assistive Furniture

Medical Beds

Riser Reclining Chairs

Railings & Bar

Door Openers

Others

Bathroom Safety & Assistive Products

Commode Chairs

Shower Chairs

Ostomy Products

Others

Communication Aids

Speech & Writing Therapy Devices

Hearing Aids

Canal Hearing Aids

Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE) Aids

Cochlear Implants

Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Aids

Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)

In-the-Ear (ITE) Aids

Vision & Reading Aids

Reading Machines

Video Magnifiers

Braille Translators

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Elderly Nursing Homes

Home Care

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Sunrise Medical LLC.

GN ReSound Group

Sonova Holding AG

Starkey Hearing Technologies

William Demant Holding A/S

Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing

Ai Squared

Wintriss Engineering Corporation

Invacare Corporation

Siemens Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Inclusive Technology Ltd.

Liberator Ltd.

Tobii Dynavox

JABBLA B.V.B.A.

Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.

Permobil AB

Medline Industries, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

