Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Top Companies, Driver, Existing Trends and Global Forecast by 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 48.0% During The Forecast Period

Artificial intelligence assists the machines to perform any task without human interventions. It uses different algorithms and software that help the machine to inculcate perception and reasoning for various situations. AI is widely applicable in the healthcare sector for various purposes such as drug discovery and precision medicine.

In addition, it is used to analyze patient’s medical data, to predict disease onset, and personalize treatment provided to the patient. The global AI market was valued at $1,441 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach at $22,790 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 48.0% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The AI market is segmented based on offering, technology, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of offering, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. By technology, it is classified into deep learning, querying method, natural language processing, and context aware processing. Applications covered in the study include robot-assisted surgery, virtual nursing assistant, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection, dosage error reduction, clinical trial participant identifier, preliminary diagnosis, and others. According to end user, the market is categorized into healthcare provider, pharmaceutical & biotechnology company, patient, and payer Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market growth is driven by rise in adoption rate of AI systems and delete technological advancements in the AI field. In addition, the ability of these systems to improve patient outcomes, increase in adoption of precision medicine, and increase in need for coordination between healthcare workforce & patients are expected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of standard regulations and guidelines and reluctance among healthcare professionals to adopt AI-based technologies are expected to hinder the market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The market estimations provided are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

In-depth geographical analysis facilitates to analyze the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The developmental strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

.KEY PLAYERS

Welltok, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Vision, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

Next IT Corporation

iCarbonX

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Service

By Technology

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Aware Processing

By Application

Robot-assisted Surgery

Virtual Nursing Assistant

Administrative Workflow Assistance

Fraud Detection

Dosage Error Reduction

Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

Preliminary Diagnosis

Others

By End User

Healthcare Provider

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Patient

Payer

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The other players of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Shimadzu Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

General Electric (GE) Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Cloudmedx, Inc.

Bay Labs, Inc.

