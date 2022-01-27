Single-use Bioprocessing Market Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 18.7% During The Forecast Period

Single-use bioprocessing technology consists of disposable products that assist in manufacturing biopharmaceutical products. This technology has been rapidly adopted by various biopharmaceutical companies in the recent years. These technologies are applied in monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, plant cell cultivation, patient specific cell therapies, and other applications. The key factors that drive the market growth include rise in adoption of single use technologies, low risk of product cross contamination, cost-effectiveness, and less floor space requirement.

The global single-use bioprocessing market was valued at $2,800 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $9,342 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.7% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global single-use bioprocessing market is segmented on the basis of product, application, method, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into bioreactors, tangential-flow filtration devices, depth filters, disposable filter cartridges, media bags & containers, mixing systems, tubing assemblies, sampling systems, and other products. Based on application, it is classified into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, plant cell cultivation, patient specific cell therapies, and others.

Based on method, it is categorized into filtration, storage, cell culture, mixing, and purification. Based on end user, it is classified into biopharmaceutical manufacturers, life science R&D companies & academic research institutes, and contract research organizations & manufacturers. The media bags & assemblies segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, registering a CAGR of 18.1% from 2017 to 2023, and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, single-use bioprocessing technologies are used in the production of monoclonal antibodies (mAb), and has generated the highest revenue in this application throughout the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In the recent years, Asia-Pacific has witnessed rapid growth in the single-use bioprocessing market This is attributed to the increasing adoption of single-use technologies by small biotechnology startups and biopharmaceutical companies in bioprocessing. In addition, several market players have focused on developing novel single use products for bio-manufacturing driving the market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global single-use bioprocessing market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in products and technologies across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Bioreactors

Tangential-flow Filtration Devices

Depth Filters

Disposable Filter Cartridges

Media Bags & Containers

Mixing Systems

Tubing Assemblies

Sampling Systems

Other Products

By Method

Filtration

Storage

Cell Culture

Mixing

Purification

By Application

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Plant Cell Cultivation

Patient Specific Cell Therapies

Other Applications

By End User

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Life Science R&D Companies & Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations & Manufacturers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Merck Millipore (Merck Group)

3M Company

Eppendorf AG

Finesse Solutions, Inc.

Applikon Biotechnology B.V.

Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Octane Biotech Inc.

PBS Biotech, Inc.

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Sentinel Process Systems Inc.

CMC Biologics (Asahi Glass Co.)

Novasep

PendoTECH

BioPure Technology Ltd.

