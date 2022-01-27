Automated Liquid Handling Market to reach at $1,054 million | Analysis, Trends and CAGR Projections 2022-2031

Efficient and accurate liquid handling techniques are essential components of a wide range of research applications such as immunoassays and drug development. Maintenance of high quality of liquid handling is imperative for consistent and reliable results. ALH systems are equipment that are precisely programmed to handle liquids and deliver accurate and reproducible results without any complexity in clinical and research settings.

The global ALH market accounted for $585 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach at $1,054 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Profits and productivity of clinical laboratories and contract research organizations are based on the number of processed samples in the diagnostics industry; hence, high throughput analysis is crucial in such processes. Automated liquid handling offers high throughput processing at the expense of reduced labor costs, streamlined workflow, decreased manual errors, and improved overall experiment outcome.

The global ALH market is driven by advancement in plastic molding technology, technological advancements associated with ALH systems, and advantages of ALH systems over manual pipetting. In addition, rise in awareness of the benefits of using ALH is expected to fuel the market growth. However, high costs of instruments and complex operability of advanced ALH systems are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, untapped potential of emerging markets provides lucrative opportunities to the market players.

The automated liquid handling market is segmented based on type, modality, end user, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into standalone, individual benchtop workstation, multi-instrument system, and others. On the basis of modality, it is bifurcated into fixed tips and disposable tips. Based on procedure, it is divided into PCR setup, serial dilution, high-throughput screening, cell culture, whole genome amplification, plate reformatting, array printing, and other procedures. On the basis of end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical company, contract research organization, academic & government research institute. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global ALH market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on application assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Tecan Group Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Hamilton Company

Agilent Technologies

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Aurora Biomed

Eppendorf Ag.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Standalone

Individual Benchtop Workstation

Multi-instrument System

Others

By Modality

Disposable Tips

Fixed Tips

By Procedure

PCR Setup

Serial Dilution

High-throughput Screening

Cell Culture

Whole Genome Amplification

Plate Reformatting

Array Printing

Other Procedures

By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Company

Contract Research Organization

Academic & Government Research Institute

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Shimadzu

Roche Holding Ag

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Synchron Lab

Hudson Robotics

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

