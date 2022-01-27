Indian Dental Consumables Market Size, Business Development Plans by Companies, Production Rate And Indian Forecast 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 10.3% During The Forecast Period

Dental consumables include medical devices such as dental restoration devices, dental sundries, and small equipment, which are used for the treatment of dental problems.

The Indian dental consumables market was valued at $116,397 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $232,527 thousand by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2026

The Indian market for dental consumables is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in investments for establishment of multispecialty hospitals offering dentistry, increase in focus of the country to establish itself as a manufacturing hub for dental supplies, and rise in dental tourism in India due to low cost and efficient treatment.

However, price sensitivity of the dental consumables due to fluctuating currency exchange rates is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Increased focus of the international players such as Dentsply Sirona, 3M, and others to invest and expand in India is expected to offer lucrative opportunity for the market

The Indian dental consumables market is segmented based on product and location. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into dental restoration, endodontics, and other dental consumables (dental splints, dental sealants, dental burs, dental impression materials, dental disposables, and bonding agents). The dental restoration segment is further classified based on the materials into metals, polymers, ceramics, and biomaterials. The endodontics segment is categorized on the basis of endodontic files (root canal treatment) into material type and by type. The material type is reclassified into stainless steel files and alloy files, whereas the type is classified into handheld RC files and rotary files. The endodontics segment also includes obturators and permanent endodontic sealers. The dental burs segment is reclassified into long straight shank (HP), latch-type shank (RA), and friction grip shank (FG). By location, the Indian dental consumables market is analyzed across classified into top five metro cities, next 40 towns, and rest of India.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

3M Company

Anand Meproducts Pvt. Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Indident

Institut Straumann AG

Mil Medical Dental Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet

Mani Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Dental Restoration

By Material

Metals

Polymers

Ceramics

Biomaterials

Endodontics

Endodontic Files (Root Canal Treatment)

By Material Type

Stainless Steel Files

Alloy Files

By Type

Handheld RC Files

Rotary Files

Obturators

Permanent Endodontic Sealers

Other Dental Consumables

Dental Splints

Dental Sealants

Dental Burs

Long Straight Shank (HP)

Latch-type Shank (RA)

Friction Grip Shank (FG)

Dental Impression Materials

Dental Disposables

Bonding Agents

BY LOCATION

Top Five Metro Cities

Next 40 Towns

Rest of India

The other players of the dialysis market include (companies not profiled in the report):

KAVO G C

Ivoclar-Vivadent

Nobel Biocare

Mecktron

Aceton

