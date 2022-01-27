Insomnia Market to reach $5,488 million | Share, Trends, Types, Applications, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2031

Insomnia is a disorder with the symptoms of lack of sleep, which is caused due to sedentary lifestyle, medical conditions, and medication. Insomnia is segmented into three types, namely transient, acute, and chronic depending on the duration of the disorder. In transient insomnia, symptoms persist from a few days to few weeks; for instance, acute insomnia persists for several weeks, while chronic insomnia lasts for months and even years.

The global insomnia market was valued at $4,093 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5,488 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global insomnia market is segmented based on therapy type and geography. Based on therapy type, it is bifurcated into non-pharmacological and pharmacological therapy. Non-pharmacological therapy segment is further categorized into hypnotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, medical devices, and other non-pharmacological therapy. Pharmacological therapy is further divided into prescription sleep aids and over-the-counter sleep aids. The market is analyzed based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global insomnia market is driven by rise in demand for over-the-counter (OTC) sleep aids and emergence of therapeutics with fewer side-effects. As the drugs used for the treatment of chronic diseases have some side-effects, which could affect the patient’s quality of sleep, the rise in incidence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the market growth.

Furthermore, rise in stress level among youngsters have affected the quality of sleep and increase in demand for drugs. Moreover, the rise in geriatric population, increase in healthcare expenditure, and growth in disposable income are expected to fuel the market growth. However, the side-effects caused due to excessive use of sleep medication and patent expiration of many prescription drugs in the market are expected to hinder the market growth.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates the analysis of the regional market for strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY PLAYERS

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi India Limited

Pfizer, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Purdue Pharmaceuticals L.P.

Eisai, Co. Ltd.

Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Pernix Therapeutics

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

ECR Pharmaceuticals

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Therapy Type

Non-pharmacological Therapy

Hypnotherapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Medical Devices

Other Non-pharmacological Therapy

Pharmacological Therapy

Prescription Sleep Aids

Over-the-counter Sleep Aids

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Republic of South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

The other players of the Insomnia market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Fidia Farmaceutici

Dainippon Sumitomo

Biocodex

Eli Lilly and Company

Ebb Therapeutics

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

