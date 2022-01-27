Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems 2022, Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2031

computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology is used to design and manufacture a variety of products, including dental prosthetics. In dentistry, CAD/CAM is used to improve the design and create dental restorations, including crowns, crown lays, veneers, inlays & onlays, fixed bridges, dental implant restorations, dentures, orthodontics, and even full-mouth reconstruction. The use of this in dentistry is on a continuous rise as it ensures sufficient strength of restorations, maintains natural appearance, and increases the accuracy and speed of creating tooth restorations.

The global dental CAD/CAM materials and systems market was valued at $1,675 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $3,161 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Rise in incidence of tooth loss, growth in edentulous population, advantages of dental CAD/CAM-based restorations over dental lab restorations, technological advancements in dental CAD/CAM systems, growth in dental service organizations, and increase in demand for advanced dental solutions are expected to drive the market growth.

However, high cost of CAD/CAM systems, high maintenance costs, and limited reimbursements restrain this growth. The upsurge in demand for dental cosmetic surgeries, rise in disposable incomes, and growth prospects in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on product and region. Based on product, it is bifurcated into dental CAD/CAM systems and dental CAD/CAM materials. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Product and material segmentation analysis helps understand the various types of devices and materials used to manufacture CAD/CAM restorations.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which determines the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Dental CAD/CAM Materials

Glass Ceramics

Alumina-based Ceramics

Lithium Di-silicate

Zirconia

Others

Dental CAD/CAM Systems

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

3M Company

Amann Girrbach AG

Danaher Corporation

Dental Wings Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

PLANMECA OY

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

ZIRKONZAHN GMBH

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

3Shape A/S

Carestream Dental LLC

SHINING 3D TECH.

