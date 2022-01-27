Antifungal Drugs Market to reach at $17,718 million | 2022 Potential Growth, Competitive Landscape and Development of Industry by 2031

Antifungal drugs are used to treat fungal infections, which occur due to unclean, humid, and unhygienic environments. These infections are caused by organisms, which live by feeding on living tissue and are commonly known as dermatophytes that are responsible for the infection of hair, skin and nail as they can utilize keratin. In addition, fungal infections can cause harm to superficial (skin, mouth, and vagina) and systemic parts of the body (lungs, bones, brain, eyes, and others) Some of the common fungal infections such as athlete’s foot, fungal meningitis, ringworm and other infections can be treated by antifungal drugs that work by killing of the fungal cell breaking the contents of the cell.

These cells eventually leak out and results in the death of the cell, which also prevents the cell to grow further, thus preventing the infection. The global antifungal drugs market was valued at $13,719 million in 2020, and is expected to reach at $17,718 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

There are various modes of anti-fungal drug delivery that increases adoption of this products leading to high growth of this market. In addition, absorption of drugs works differently for each individual. Hence, advancement in drug delivery technology is expected to boost the growth of the global antifungal drug market.

Further, growing incidence and prevalence rate of infectious diseases and growth in population of immunocompromised (prone to infectious diseases) individuals enhance the growth of this market. Furthermore, presence of alternative therapies and slow growth of medical infrastructure in emerging economies, such as China and India, hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The global antifungal drugs market is segmented based on drug type, therapeutic indications, infection type, and geography. Based on drug type, the market is divided into echinocandins, azoles, polyenes, allylamines, and other drugs. Further, based on therapeutic indications, it is classified into aspergillosis, dermatophytosis, candidiasis, others. Based on infection type, the market is bifurcated into superficial and systemic antifungals.

Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest market share in 2016, and is expected to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in prevalence of fungal infections and growth in development of antifungal biopharmaceuticals, However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, due to the improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapid development of economic conditions.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global antifungal drugs market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry, which helps understand the type of products and technologies used globally, is also included.

Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Type

Echinocandins

Caspofungin

Micafungin

Anidulafungin

Others

Azoles

Imidazoles

Voriconazole

Thiazoles

Others

Polyenes

Amphotericin B

Candicidin

Hamycin

Natamycin

Others

Allylamines

Butenafine

Terbinafine

Naftifine

Others

By Infection Type

Superficial Antifungal Infections

Systemic Antifungal Infections

By Therapeutic Indications

Aspergillosis

Dermatophytosis

Candidiasis

Others

By Dosage Forms

Powders

Ointments

Drugs

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Egypt

Israel

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Scynexis Inc.

Novartis International AG

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

Tecan Group

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Basilea Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Kramer Laboratories

