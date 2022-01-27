Radiotherapy Market to reach $7,222 million | Industry Outlook, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis, Business Growth and Forecast to 2031

Radiotherapy is also known as radiation therapy, which utilizes high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and reduce tumors. It involves the use of various rays including X-rays, gamma rays, and charged particles. During radiotherapy, radiation can be delivered to the body tissues internally as well as externally. According to the National Cancer Institute, around half of all the cancer patient population receives some type of radiation therapy during their treatment.

The global radiotherapy market was valued at $4,723 million in 2020, and is expected to reach at $7,222 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The market is driven by growth in number of cancer patients, increase in geriatric population, rise in adoption of radiotherapy devices and procedures, owing to surge in number of awareness campaigns about the benefits of radiotherapy, and technological advancements in radiotherapy devices. However, lack of skilled personnel and difficulty in tumor visualization restrict the market growth. Conversely, growth opportunities in emerging markets and rise in demand for cancer treatment are expected to provide several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on type, end user, and region. Based on type, it is divided into external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy/brachytherapy, and systemic radiation therapy. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis and comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by type helps to understand the various types of devices used for radiotherapy.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

External Beam Radiation Therapy

By Product

Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Systems

Cyberknife

Gamma Knife

Tomotherapy

Proton Therapy Systems

Conventional Radiotherapy Systems

By Technology

Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

Stereotactic Technology

Proton Beam Therapy

3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D CRT)

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

By Application

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Other

Internal Radiation Therapy/Brachytherapy

By Product

Seeds & Applicators

Electronic Brachytherapy

By Technology

Low Dose Rate

High Dose Rate

By Application

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Other

Systemic Radiation Therapy

BY END USER

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

IBA (Ion Beam Applications Sa)

Nordion, Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Isoray Medical, Inc.

Raysearch Laboratories AB

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Shenzhen GeneMDx Biotech. Co., Ltd.

Vision RT Ltd.

IntraOp Medical, Inc.

Eckert & Ziegler

Theragenics Corporation

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

