Prosthetic Heart Valve Market 2022 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation and Forecast to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.4% During The Forecast Period

Prosthetic heart valve is a device that acts as an artificial heart valve for treatment of patients suffering from valvular heart diseases. Valvular heart diseases result in malfunction of valves of the human heart.

The global prosthetic heart valve market was valued at $3,874 million in 2021, and is expected to reach at $8,392 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The market is driven by the growth in incidences of cardiac disorders, increase in geriatric population, rise in patient awareness, demand for minimally invasive cardiovascular surgeries, technological advancements in heart repair & replacement devices, and surge in number of transcatheter heart valve surgery centers.

However, high cost of devices and risks associated with prosthetic valve implantation procedure and stringent approval process for prosthetic valves hamper the market growth. Conversely, use of transcatheter heart valves for new indications and growth opportunities in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on product and region. Based on product, it is divided into mechanical heart valve, tissue heart valve, and transcatheter heart valve. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Turkey, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Libya, Algeria, Kenya, Kuwait, Jordan, Sudan, Morocco, Israel, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Oman, Argentina, Iran, Iraq, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Mechanical Heart Valve

Tissue Heart Valve

Stented Tissue Heart Valve

Stentless Tissue Heart Valve

Transcatheter Heart Valve

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Turkey

Belgium

Switzerland

Russia

Denmark

Austria

Norway

Poland

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Malaysia

Republic of Korea

New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Taiwan

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Libya

Algeria

Kenya

Kuwait

Jordan

Sudan

Morocco

Israel

Zimbabwe

Mauritius

Oman

Argentina

Iran

Iraq

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc.

Medical Technology Est.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.

Direct Flow medical, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

LivaNova PLC

JenaValve Technology, Inc.

Cryolife, Inc.

Corvia Medical, Inc.

CardioKinetix, Inc.

Biomerics, LLC.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

XELTIS BV

Comed B.V.

HLT, Inc.

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

SYMETIS SA

Transcatheter Technologies GmbH

