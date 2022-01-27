UK IVF Services Market to reach $685.4 million | 2022 Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Size, Growth, Trend and Forecast by 2031

The UK IVF services market is estimated to reach $685.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the analysis period.

As the chances of conceiving lower with age, delayed pregnancy in women majorly drives the market. The success rate of getting pregnant with IVF technique is higher in age group of 35-39 years. In addition, increase in cases of infertility, delayed marriages, and late parenthood decisions propels the market growth. Furthermore, IVF services, has become popular in the UK owing to the supportive regulation such as Human Fertilization and Embryo Authority (HFEA), which closely regulates the functioning of IVF treatments and research. This factor supplements the market growth.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Ethical and religious considerations majorly limit the growth of this market. Moreover, lower success rate of IVF procedures since the patient may not conceive in first cycle, leads a patient to undergo several cycles, thereby adding to the overall cost. The average cost of this procedure is high, which often acts as a major limitation to the adoption of the technique. In addition, ban on contract surrogacy in the UK is another challenge that limits the market growth.

The UK IVF services market is segmented into end users and cycle type. By end users the market further segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. By cycle type, the market categorized into fresh cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. The hospitals and clinics profiled in this report include Lister Fertility Clinic, The Bridge Center, and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit).

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the UK IVF services market

In-depth analysis by quantitative analysis of the current market trends and estimations for 2014-2022 is provided in the report

The IVF services market is analyzed based on cycle type and end users

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted in terms of revenue and volume

UK IVF Services Market Key Segments:

End Users

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

Cycle Type

Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

KEY PLAYERS

Lister Fertility Clinic

The Bridge Center

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital

