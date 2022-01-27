Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market 2022 Key Players, Regions, Company Profile, Growth Opportunity and Challenges by 2031

Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is a minimally invasive alternative to open surgery for the treatment of abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm. The EVAR procedure involves inserting a stent graft within the aneurysm area through a groin (femoral artery). This stent insertion provides a permanent alternative channel for blood flow within the patient’s vasculature, thereby preventing aneurysmal sac from blood flow pressure and rupturing. This procedure is favourable for geriatric patients with arterial diseases and are unfit for major open surgeries due to reduction in risk of conventional methods and their complications.

In current scenario, the EVAR procedure is rapidly growing as a preferred treatment option compared to open surgeries for aortic aneurysm, owing to its various advantages, such as potentially improved survival rates and reduced recovery time. The global endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) market accounted for $2,327 million in 2021, and is anticipated to reach at $3,580 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2026.

The factors that drive the market growth are rise in occurrences of aortic aneurysm, growth in geriatric population, technological advancements in the field of EVAR, availability of favourable reimbursements for EVAR procedures and devices, and increase in smoking population. However, the growth of the market is restricted by inflated cost associated with EVAR treatment procedures and lack of awareness among people.

Besides, EVAR also constitutes various risks associated with the procedures, such as iliac perforation, aneurysmal rupture, stent stenosis, endoleaks, and endotension. In this regard, several technologies are developed and introduced to meet such challenges leading to market growth. Moreover, the scope of improvement in the technology act as an opportunity for the market players.



The global endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) market is segmented based on indication, product, site, and anatomy. On the basis of indication, it is classified into abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) and thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA). The thoracic aortic aneurysm is further divided to ascending, descending, thoracoabdominal, and thoracic arch aortic aneurysm.

Based on site, the market is categorised as infrarenal and pararenal. The pararenal market is bifurcated into juxtarenal and suprarenal. In terms of anatomy, the market is classified into traditional and complex. By products, it is divided into percutaneous EVAR, fenestrated EVAR, aortic stents & thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA) graft, and others.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest market share in the EVAR market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in number of EVAR procedures in U.S. For instance, as per Endologix Inc., in 2013 around 63,000 procedures of EVAR were done in U.S. Furthermore, the U.S. endograft market is growing at a CAGR of 8% per year. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapid development in the economic conditions.



The EVAR market players are nursing their product portfolio with interesting next generation and advanced technologies of their own. For instance, Lombard Medical Inc., in 2015 received Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) approval for its Aorfix endovascular stent graft with the advanced AorFlex delivery system. Moreover, the company in 2016 received CE approval for its advanced IntelliFlex low profile delivery system for the aorfix endovascular stent graft. This aorfix technology of the company is the only stent graft with global approval to treat AAA.

In addition, Endlogix Inc., recently gained Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its percutaneous endograft delivery system and possess a new generation Nellix technology an endovascular sealing product useful in mitigation of all types of endoleak. Hence, product development is the key strategy adopted by market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global EVAR market.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global EVAR market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Indication



Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

Ascending Aortic Aneurysm

Descending Aortic Aneurysm

Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Thoracic Arch Aortic Aneurysm

By Site



Infrarenal

Pararenal

Juxtarenal

Suprarenal



By Anatomy



Traditional

Complex



By Products



Percutaneous EVAR

Fenestrated EVAR

Aortic Stents & TAA graft

Others

By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



KEY PLAYERS PROFILED



Medtronic plc.

Cook Medical Inc.

Endologix, Inc.

Lombard Medical, Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Abbott Laboratories



The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)



Volcano Corporation

Spectranetics International BV

AbbVie Inc.

Bolton Medical Inc.

Aptus Endosystems Inc.

