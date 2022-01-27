Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market to reach $12,743 million | Status and Outlook, Industry Growth Rate, Opportunities and Challenges to 2031

Dental implants & prosthetics are commonly used during tooth replacement procedures. Most commonly, a dental implant consists of a titanium-based cylinder, which replaces the root of a missing tooth. Moreover, the additional parts (prosthetics), such as crown/cap is placed over this implant to ensure complete retention of the lost tooth.

The global dental implants and prosthetics market was valued at $7,031 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $12,743 million by 2026, at an estimated CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Increase in incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, demand for cosmetic dentistry, growth in dental tourism in emerging markets, and rise in prevalence of edentulism (complete tooth loss) drive the market growth. However, high cost of dental implants and limited reimbursement for cosmetic dental procedures restrain the market growth. The growth opportunities in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on product, material, and geography. Based on product, it is bifurcated into dental implants and dental prosthetics. Dental implants are expected to made out of metals, polymers, ceramics, and biomaterials. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The major companies profiled in the report include Institut Straumann AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Avinent Implant System, S.L., CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., and Bicon, LLC.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product elucidates the various types of nanomedicines used for the treatment of chronic disorders.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which helps to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Dental Implants

Root-form Dental Implants

Plate-form Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics

Crowns

Bridges

3-Unit Bridges

4-Unit Bridges

Maryland Bridges

Cantilever Bridges

Dentures

Complete Dentures

Partial Dentures

Abutments

Temporary Abutments

Definitive Abutments

Veneers

Inlays & Onlays

BY MATERIAL

Metals

Polymers

Ceramics

Biomaterials

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Sweden

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Taiwan

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Chile

Columbia

Egypt

Iran

Israel

Turkey

Venezuela

Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

