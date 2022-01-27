Medical Lasers Market 2022 Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 13.6% During The Forecast Period

Lasers stands for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation, which has a specific wavelength creating high-intensity light. These are medical devices used for the treatment of various diseases and tissue removal. The adoption of lasers has increased for diverse medical applications including ophthalmology, dermatology, urology, and cardiovascular, and its application is expected to increase in the area of aesthetics and cosmetic surgery.

The global medical lasers market was valued at $5,116 million in 2021, and is projected to reach at $12,586 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Rise in incidence of eye disorders due to growth in aged population, increase in number of patients using advanced laser-based treatments globally, and surge in importance of aesthetics are the factors that drive the market growth. Furthermore, stringent safety regulations and high rate of failure of laser-based surgical procedure hamper the market growth. Increased disposable incomes and growth in demand for laser treatment in the emerging countries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The report segments the global medical lasers market into product type, application, end use, and region. Medical lasers based on the product are classified into solid-state laser systems, gas laser systems, dye laser systems, and diode laser systems.

The solid-state laser systems segment is further categorized into holmium yttrium aluminum garnet laser (Ho:Yag) systems, erbium yttrium aluminum garnet laser (Er:Yag) systems, neodymium yttrium aluminum garnet laser (Nd:Yag) systems, potassium titanyl phosphate laser systems, alexandrite laser systems, and ruby laser systems. Moreover, the gas laser systems are divided into CO2 laser systems, argon laser systems, krypton laser systems, metal vapor (copper and gold) laser systems, helium-neon (He-Ne) laser systems, and excimer laser systems.

Based on the application, the market is categorized into ophthalmology, dermatology, gynecology, dentistry, urology, cardiovascular, and others. Region wise analysis of the market is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Medical lasers Market Key Segments:

The global medical lasers market is segmented based on product type, application, end use, and geography.

By Product

Solid-State Laser Systems

Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Ho:Yag) Systems

Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Er:Yag) Systems

Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Nd:Yag) Systems

Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Laser Systems

Alexandrite Laser Systems

Ruby Laser Systems

Gas Laser Systems

CO2 Laser Systems

Argon Laser Systems

Krypton Laser Systems

Metal Vapor (Copper and Gold) Laser Systems

HeliumNeon (He-Ne) Laser Systems

Excimer Laser Systems

Dye Lasers Systems

Diode Laser Systems

By Application

Ophthalmology

Refractive Error Surgery

Cataract Surgery

Glaucoma Surgery

Others

Dermatology

Skin Resurfacing

Pigment Treatment

Hair Removal

Gynecology

Dentistry

Urology

Lithotripsy

Tissue Ablation

Cardiovascular

Coronary Artery Disease

Ventricular and Supraventricular Arrhythmias

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Congenital Heart Disease

Others

By End Use

Surgical

Cosmetic

Dental

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Sweden

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Taiwan

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Chile

Columbia

Egypt

Iran

Israel

Turkey

Venezuela

Rest of LAMEA

